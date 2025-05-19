First Aid for Four Legs: Members Train to Treat K-9 Injuries

U.S. Army Soldiers insert a laryngoscope into the mouth of a diesel K-9 simulator at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 8, 2025. The K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care training taught participants how to use a laryngoscope to open a canine’s airway and place a breathing tube down its throat, which helps military working dogs receive oxygen and breathe when their airway is compromised. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte)
