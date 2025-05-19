Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Aid for Four Legs: Members Train to Treat K-9 Injuries [Image 3 of 7]

    First Aid for Four Legs: Members Train to Treat K-9 Injuries

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Airman Thalia Bonte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army Soldiers insert a laryngoscope into the mouth of a diesel K-9 simulator at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 8, 2025. The K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care training taught participants how to use a laryngoscope to open a canine’s airway and place a breathing tube down its throat, which helps military working dogs receive oxygen and breathe when their airway is compromised. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte)

    This work, First Aid for Four Legs: Members Train to Treat K-9 Injuries [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Thalia Bonte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    joint training
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    Military Working Dogs (MWD)
    K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Langley Veterinary Clinic

