First Aid for Four Legs: Members Train to Treat K-9 Injuries

U.S. Airmen and Soldiers administer medical care to a diesel K-9 simulator during a K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care training at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 8, 2025. Langley Veterinary Clinic animal care technicians taught participants how to treat injuries that military working dogs could sustain when working in combat zones such as gunshot wounds and missing limbs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte)