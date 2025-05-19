Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Aid for Four Legs: Members Train to Treat K-9 Injuries [Image 6 of 7]

    First Aid for Four Legs: Members Train to Treat K-9 Injuries

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Airman Thalia Bonte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Veronica Baham, 633d Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, applies gauze to a diesel K-9 simulator’s wound at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 8, 2025. The participants learned how to control massive bleeding during a K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care training, which is crucial to save lives in combat settings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 16:09
    Photo ID: 9046747
    VIRIN: 250508-F-VW821-1137
    Resolution: 7731x5504
    Size: 16.25 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    joint training
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    Military Working Dogs (MWD)
    K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Langley Veterinary Clinic

