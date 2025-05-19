First Aid for Four Legs: Members Train to Treat K-9 Injuries

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Veronica Baham, 633d Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, applies gauze to a diesel K-9 simulator’s wound at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 8, 2025. The participants learned how to control massive bleeding during a K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care training, which is crucial to save lives in combat settings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte)