Bradley University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute learns about Illinois Air National Guard

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Jacob Moushon, the 182nd Airlift Wing executive officer, Illinois Air National Guard, leads a driving tour of base for members of the Bradley University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) during a tour May 16, 2025, at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois. The wing hosts civic engagement tours to showcase the mission of the 182nd Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus)