Bradley University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute learns about Illinois Air National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Bradley University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) pose for a photo in front of a C-130H Hercules, assigned to the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, during a tour May 16, 2025, at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois. The wing hosts civic engagement tours to showcase the mission of the 182nd Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus)