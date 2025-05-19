U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Seth Tuggle, the aircrew flight equipment superintendent with the 182nd Operations Support Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, shows members of the Bradley University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) equipment during a tour May 16, 2025, at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois. The wing hosts civic engagement tours to showcase the mission of the 182nd Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 11:30
|Photo ID:
|9045526
|VIRIN:
|250516-Z-WA953-1080
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bradley University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute learns about Illinois Air National Guard [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Katherine Jacobus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.