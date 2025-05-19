Bradley University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute learns about Illinois Air National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Seth Tuggle, the aircrew flight equipment superintendent with the 182nd Operations Support Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, shows members of the Bradley University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) equipment during a tour May 16, 2025, at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois. The wing hosts civic engagement tours to showcase the mission of the 182nd Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus)