Bradley University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute learns about Illinois Air National Guard

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Traci Wilson, a crew chief with the 182nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, shows a C130H Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 182nd Airlift Wing, to a member of the Bradley University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) during a tour May 16, 2025, at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois. The wing hosts civic engagement tours to showcase the mission of the 182nd Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus)