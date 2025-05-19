Bradley University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute learns about Illinois Air National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bridget Zorn, the 182nd Mission Support Group commander, Illinois Air National Guard, gives a base briefing to members of the Bradley University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) during a base tour May 16, 2025, at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois. The wing hosts civic engagement tours to showcase the mission of the 182nd Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus)