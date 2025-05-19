Bradley University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute learns about Illinois Air National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kade Helm, a security forces specialist with the 182nd Security Forces Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, shows members of the Bradley University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) weapons during a tour May 16, 2025, at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois. The wing hosts civic engagement tours to showcase the mission of the 182nd Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus)