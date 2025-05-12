Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRV-150 [Image 12 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    TRV-150

    VEPRIAI, LITHUANIA

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Maj. Jesse Bien 

    68th Theater Medical Command

    TRV-150 on display at the HOSPEX portion of Swift Response 2025, at Camp Adrian Rohn, Pabrade, Lithuania, in May of 2025. The Tactical Resupply Vehicle, TRV-150, is capable of delivering various classes of supplies, including class VIII blood directly to soldiers. This experiment aims to identify ways to enhance the tactical resupply system, ensuring that it better supports troops while minimizing their exposure to danger. By exploring advancements and innovative supply delivery methods, military leaders seek to ensure resources are provided more safely to the battlefield. The goal is to enhance survivability and speed in austere, contested environments where traditional medical resupply is high-risk. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Emily Whisenhunt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 17:40
    Photo ID: 9044311
    VIRIN: 250515-A-OE190-1126
    Resolution: 2966x1977
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: VEPRIAI, LT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRV-150 [Image 12 of 12], by MAJ Jesse Bien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldier receives Challenge Coin
    Soldier receives Challenge Coin
    CSM Voller Briefs DVs
    Soldier receives Challenge Coin
    Drone capabilities brief
    Soldier Received Challenge Coin
    Soldier receives Challenge Coin
    Awaiting Orders
    Soldier receives Challenge Coin
    Soldier receives Challenge Coin
    TRV-150
    TRV-150

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Leaders Visit Swift Response 25's HOSPEX to Assess Readiness and Operations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download