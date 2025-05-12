U.S. Army Leaders Visit Swift Response 25's HOSPEX to Assess Readiness and Operations

Photo By Maj. Jesse Bien | The testing project leader briefs the distinguished visitors during the site visit to...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Jesse Bien | The testing project leader briefs the distinguished visitors during the site visit to the HOSPEX portion of Swift Response 2025, at Camp Adrian Rohn, Pabrade, Lithuania, in May of 2025 The Tactical Resupply Vehicle, TRV-150's capabilities can deliver various classes of supplies, including class VIII blood directly to soldiers. This experimentation aims to identify ways to enhance the tactical resupply system, ensuring that it better supports troops while minimizing their exposure to danger. By exploring advancements and innovative supply delivery methods, military leaders seek to ensure resources are provided more safely to the battlefield. The goal is to enhance survivability and speed in austere, contested environments where traditional medical resupply is high-risk. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Emily Whisenhunt) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Karen S. Monday-Gresham, the commanding general of the 7th Mission Support Command, and Col. Tracy Michael, commander of the 68th Theater Support Command, visited troops participating in the HOSPEX portion of Swift Response 25 on Thursday, 15 May 2025. Their trip also included distinguished U.S. and multi-national forces visitors, with multiple stops in Lithuania, Camp Adrian Rohn in Pabrade, and the Vepriu Missile Base in Vepriai.



The leaders observed ongoing exercises and presented challenge coins to select Soldiers, recognizing their exceptional efforts. During their visit, they witnessed a training and testing session featuring TRV-150 and Flying Basket drones, which were utilized to deliver simulated blood to field care locations. This innovative approach aims to enhance survivability and speed of delivery in austere, contested environments where traditional medical resupply poses significant risks.



During a discussion with his troops, Col. Michael discussed the critical role Swift Response 25 has towards enhancing multinational medical readiness within the DEFENDER series of exercises. DEFENDER 25 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led, U.S. European Command-directed exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S. and NATO allies and partners. DEFENDER 25 demonstrates the U.S. military’s ability to rapidly deploy combat-credible forces and equipment to assure allies, deter adversaries, and defend the continent from aggression.



Col. Michael said, "It's very important as we look to conduct operations with our allies and partners, we need to make sure that we're interoperable and that we can mutually support each other in an area of operations."



Additionally, the 68th TMC's subordinate units, including the 519th Hospital Center, 512th Field Hospital, 160th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD), and the 7384th Blood Detachment, conducted joint trauma training lanes and mass casualty drills as part of HOSPEX. The visitors had the opportunity to observe their skills in action as they rapidly attended to medical emergencies alongside allies and partners.



The HOSPEX highlights important humanitarian values, emphasizing care for the wounded, which resonates with the value of human life, central to NATO's ethos. NATO's strength lies not only in its combat equipment but also in its robust medical support structure, which saves lives and conserves strength.