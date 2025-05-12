Soldier receives Challenge Coin

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Tracy Michael, the 68th Theater Support Commander, awards his challenge coin during a recognition ceremony to Soldiers under the 68th Theater Medical Command participating in the HOPSEX portion of Swift Response 25, at Vepriai Rocket Base, Lithuania, May 15, 2025. Soldiers from a diverse range of medical units, including the 519th Hospital Center, 512th Field Hospital, 7384th Blood Detachment, and 8th Medical Logistics Company, came together in today's ceremony, showcasing the unity and strength of our military members. (U.S. Army photos by Maj Jesse Bien)