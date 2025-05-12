Drone capabilities brief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The testing project leader briefs the distinguished visitors during the site visit to the HOSPEX portion of Swift Response 2025, at Camp Adrian Rohn, Pabrade, Lithuania, in May of 2025 The Tactical Resupply Vehicle, TRV-150's capabilities can deliver various classes of supplies, including class VIII blood directly to soldiers. This experimentation aims to identify ways to enhance the tactical resupply system, ensuring that it better supports troops while minimizing their exposure to danger. By exploring advancements and innovative supply delivery methods, military leaders seek to ensure resources are provided more safely to the battlefield. The goal is to enhance survivability and speed in austere, contested environments where traditional medical resupply is high-risk. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Emily Whisenhunt)