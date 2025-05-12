Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Received Challenge Coin

    Soldier Received Challenge Coin

    VEPRIAI, LITHUANIA

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Maj. Jesse Bien 

    68th Theater Medical Command

    U.S. Army Col. Tracy Michael, the 68th Theater Support Commander, awards his challenge coin during a recognition ceremony to Soldiers under the 68th Theater Medical Command participating in the HOPSEX portion of Swift Response 25, at Vepriai Rocket Base, Lithuania, May 15, 2025. Soldiers from a diverse range of medical units, including the 519th Hospital Center, 512th Field Hospital, 7384th Blood Detachment, and 8th Medical Logistics Company, came together in today's ceremony, showcasing the unity and strength of our military members. (U.S. Army photos by Maj Jesse Bien)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Leaders Visit Swift Response 25's HOSPEX to Assess Readiness and Operations

