    Awaiting Orders [Image 8 of 12]

    Awaiting Orders

    VEPRIAI, LITHUANIA

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Maj. Jesse Bien 

    68th Theater Medical Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 512th Field Hospital participating in the HOPSEX portion of Swift Response 25 stand ready at Vepriai Rocket Base, Lithuania, May 15, 2025. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Emily Whisenhunt)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Leaders Visit Swift Response 25's HOSPEX to Assess Readiness and Operations

