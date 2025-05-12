U.S. Army Soldiers from the 512th Field Hospital participating in the HOPSEX portion of Swift Response 25 stand ready at Vepriai Rocket Base, Lithuania, May 15, 2025. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Emily Whisenhunt)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2025 17:40
|Photo ID:
|9044302
|VIRIN:
|250515-A-OE190-6926
|Resolution:
|5036x3357
|Size:
|10.26 MB
|Location:
|VEPRIAI, LT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Awaiting Orders [Image 12 of 12], by MAJ Jesse Bien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Leaders Visit Swift Response 25's HOSPEX to Assess Readiness and Operations
No keywords found.