    M113 simulates assault [Image 12 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    M113 simulates assault

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Spc. Deliah Cottle 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army with 1st Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment maneuver an M113 armored personnel carrier (APC) for an assault as part of the Army’s Transforming in Contact initiative during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 May 17, 2025 in Hohenfels, Germany. Combined Resolve enhances combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies and partner nations, ensuring their ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Deliah Cottle).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 08:16
    Photo ID: 9043825
    VIRIN: 250516-A-HE901-6901
    Resolution: 2600x1733
    Size: 307.93 KB
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M113 simulates assault [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Deliah Cottle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

