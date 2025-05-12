M113 simulates assault

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army with 1st Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment maneuver an M113 armored personnel carrier (APC) for an assault as part of the Army’s Transforming in Contact initiative during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 May 17, 2025 in Hohenfels, Germany. Combined Resolve enhances combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies and partner nations, ensuring their ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Deliah Cottle).