Opposing forces create simulated checkpoint

U.S. Army acting as an opposing force against 1st Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment identify potential threats at a checkpoint in the Army’s Transforming in Contact Initiative during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 May 17, 2025 in Hohenfels, Germany. The participation of non-NATO countries in Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 underscores the growing importance of partnerships in strengthening collective defense and highlights a shared commitment to regional security (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Deliah Cottle).
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2025 08:49
|Photo ID:
|9043794
|VIRIN:
|251705-Z-HE901-1008
|Resolution:
|5040x3360
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
