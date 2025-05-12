M2A3 Bradley staging for simulated assault

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army with 1st Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment maneuvers to stage an M2A3 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle for an assault as part of the Army’s Transforming in Contact initiative during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 May 17, 2025 in Hohenfels, Germany. TiC is grounded in one principle: increasing the lethality of our formations by creating more agile and mobile units capable of responding to complex combat scenarios. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Deliah Cottle).