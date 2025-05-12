Soldier secures simulated perimeter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldier with 1st Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment secures the perimeter during a simulated siege against opposing forces while participating in the Army’s Transforming in Contact initiative during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 May 17, 2025 in Hohenfels, Germany. The participation of non-NATO countries in Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 underscores the growing importance of partnerships in strengthening collective defense and highlights a shared commitment to regional security (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Deliah Cottle)