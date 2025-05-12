Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier secures simulated perimeter [Image 5 of 12]

    Soldier secures simulated perimeter

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Spc. Deliah Cottle 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldier with 1st Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment secures the perimeter during a simulated siege against opposing forces while participating in the Army’s Transforming in Contact initiative during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 May 17, 2025 in Hohenfels, Germany. The participation of non-NATO countries in Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 underscores the growing importance of partnerships in strengthening collective defense and highlights a shared commitment to regional security (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Deliah Cottle)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 08:50
    Photo ID: 9043776
    VIRIN: 251705-Z-HE901-1015
    Resolution: 3360x5040
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Soldier secures simulated perimeter [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Deliah Cottle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army return simulated fire during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2
    U.S. Army secures perimeter
    Opposing forces return simulated fire from a return fire from a M113 armored personnel carrier
    1-67th Armored Regiment secures the perimeter during a simulated siege
    Soldier secures simulated perimeter
    Opposing forces create simulated checkpoint
    Soldiers maneuver a Bradley A3 for simulated assault
    M2A3 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle simulates an assault
    1-67th Armored Regiment moves to first objective
    M2A3 Bradley staging for simulated assault
    1-67th Armored Regiment moves to their first objective
    M113 simulates assault

