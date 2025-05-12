1-67th Armored Regiment moves to their first objective

U.S. Army with the 1st Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment moves to their first objective while participating in the Army’s Transforming in Contact initiative during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 May 17, 2025 in Hohenfels, Germany. The participation of non-NATO countries in Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 underscores the growing importance of partnerships in strengthening collective defense and highlights a shared commitment to regional security (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Deliah Cottle).
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2025 08:16
|Photo ID:
|9043821
|VIRIN:
|250516-A-HE901-7143
|Resolution:
|3432x2288
|Size:
|266.67 KB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
