Soldiers maneuver a Bradley A3 for simulated assault

U.S. Army with 1st Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment maneuvers a Bradley A3 to assault an opposing force while participating in the Army’s Transforming in Contact initiative during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 May 17, 2025 in Hohenfels, Germany. Lethality ensures that our forces can deter, fight, and win against any adversary, anywhere, at any time (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Deliah Cottle).