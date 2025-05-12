1-501st Infantry Conducts Prolonged Casualty Care Training During Combined Resolve 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army soldiers with 1st Battalion, 501st Infantry Regiment operate a casualty collection point as part of joint prolonged casualty care training during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 May 16, 2025 in Hohenfels, Germany.

Combined Resolve enhances combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies and partner nations, ensuring their ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap)