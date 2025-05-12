Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-501st Infantry Conducts Prolonged Casualty Care Training During Combined Resolve 25-2 [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1-501st Infantry Conducts Prolonged Casualty Care Training During Combined Resolve 25-2

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers with 1st Battalion, 501st Infantry Regiment operate a casualty collection point as part of joint prolonged casualty care training during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 May 16, 2025 in Hohenfels, Germany.
    Combined Resolve enhances combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies and partner nations, ensuring their ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats.
    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 05:11
    Photo ID: 9042825
    VIRIN: 250517-Z-AY325-1009
    Resolution: 6439x4293
    Size: 23 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-501st Infantry Conducts Prolonged Casualty Care Training During Combined Resolve 25-2 [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-501st Infantry Conducts Prolonged Casualty Care Training During Combined Resolve 25-2
    1-501st Infantry Conducts Prolonged Casualty Care Training During Combined Resolve 25-2
    1-501st Infantry Conducts Prolonged Casualty Care Training During Combined Resolve 25-2
    1-501st Infantry Conducts Prolonged Casualty Care Training During Combined Resolve 25-2
    1-501st Infantry Conducts Prolonged Casualty Care Training During Combined Resolve 25-2
    1-501st Infantry Conducts Prolonged Casualty Care Training During Combined Resolve 25-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    JMRC Hohenfels
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    7ATC TraintoWin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download