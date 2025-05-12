1-501st Infantry Conducts Prolonged Casualty Care Training During Combined Resolve 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Brandon Roach, a combat medic specialist with 1st Battalion, 501st Infantry Regiment, inspects a simulated patient chart for U.S. Army Sgt. Tony Le, an AH-64 attack helicopter repairer with the 1-501st Infantry, as part of joint prolonged casualty care training during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 May 16, 2025 in Hohenfels, Germany.

Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2, through JMRC, provides units with tailored inputs that reflect the complexities of the European theater, enabling realistic training and preparing for regional challenges.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap)