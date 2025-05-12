1-501st Infantry Conducts Prolonged Casualty Care Training During Combined Resolve 25-2

British Army Maj. Cat Kemeny, a medical officer with the 4th Regiment, Army Air Corps, administers joint prolonged casualty care training to U.S. Army Pfc. Brandon Roach, a combat medic specialist with the 1st Battalion, 501st Infantry Regiment, and U.S. Army Capt. Steffen Lis, an internal medicine physician with the 1-501st Infantry, during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 May 16, 2025 in Hohenfels, Germany.
Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 sharpens the alignment between U.S. and other Allied forces by testing and validating joint tactics, technologies, and command structures in a realistic, multinational training environment. It also directly supports NATO regional security strategies.
(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2025 05:14
|Photo ID:
|9042822
|VIRIN:
|250517-Z-AY325-1050
|Resolution:
|6020x4013
|Size:
|21.49 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
