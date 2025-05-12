1-501st Infantry Conducts Prolonged Casualty Care Training During Combined Resolve 25-2

U.S. Army Spc. Belton B. Raines, an infantryman with 1st Battalion, 501st Infantry Regiment, acts as a simulated casualty as part of joint prolonged casualty care training during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 May 16, 2025 in Hohenfels, Germany.
12: JMRC is the only overseas combat training center capable of replicating dynamic, large-scale combat operations with NATO Allies and partner forces. It ensures that forces are prepared to operate in complex, high-threat environments while enhancing readiness for potential conflicts.
(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap)
