    1-501st Infantry Conducts Prolonged Casualty Care Training During Combined Resolve 25-2

    1-501st Infantry Conducts Prolonged Casualty Care Training During Combined Resolve 25-2

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    British Army Maj. Cat Kemeny, a medical officer with the 4th Regiment, Army Air Corps, administers joint prolonged casualty care training to U.S. Army Pfc. Brandon Roach, a combat medic specialist with the 1st Battalion, 501st Infantry Regiment, and U.S. Army Capt. Steffen Lis, an internal medicine physician with the 1-501st Infantry, during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 May 16, 2025 in Hohenfels, Germany.
    Combined Resolve is a demonstration of NATO Allied and partner nations’ ability to seamlessly operate together to maintain a stable and prosperous transatlantic region. Combined Resolve sends a strong message to potential adversaries, deters aggression, enhances stability, and assures Euro‐Atlantic publics.
    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap)

