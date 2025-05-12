1-501st Infantry Conducts Prolonged Casualty Care Training During Combined Resolve 25-2

U.S. Army Pfc. Brandon Roach, a combat medic specialist with 1st Battalion, 501st Infantry Regiment, retrieves medication for a simulated patient as part of joint prolonged casualty care training during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 May 16, 2025 in Hohenfels, Germany.
Units training at JMRC leave the European theater better prepared for LSCO and Multi-Domain Operations, achieving higher readiness levels by mastering complex, multinational scenarios, integrating cutting-edge technologies, and building interoperability with NATO Allies and partners.
(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2025 05:16
|Photo ID:
|9042820
|VIRIN:
|250517-Z-AY325-1037
|Resolution:
|5341x3561
|Size:
|12.35 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
