1-501st Infantry Conducts Prolonged Casualty Care Training During Combined Resolve 25-2

U.S. Army Pfc. Brandon Roach, a combat medic specialist with 1st Battalion, 501st Infantry Regiment, retrieves medication for a simulated patient as part of joint prolonged casualty care training during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 May 16, 2025 in Hohenfels, Germany.

Units training at JMRC leave the European theater better prepared for LSCO and Multi-Domain Operations, achieving higher readiness levels by mastering complex, multinational scenarios, integrating cutting-edge technologies, and building interoperability with NATO Allies and partners.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap)