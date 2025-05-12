U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lucas Reale , 51st Security Forces Squadron dog handler, assists an attendee with a bite sleeve during a Law Enforcement Display in recognition of 2025 National Police Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 15, 2025. The bite suit is a critical training tool that enables military working dog teams to sharpen their combat readiness, ensuring they can confidently engage threats and protect personnel in high-risk environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 01:02
|Photo ID:
|9039774
|VIRIN:
|250515-F-MU509-1016
|Resolution:
|4984x3560
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring Our Defenders [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.