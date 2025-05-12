Honoring Our Defenders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lucas Reale , 51st Security Forces Squadron dog handler, assists an attendee with a bite sleeve during a Law Enforcement Display in recognition of 2025 National Police Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 15, 2025. The bite suit is a critical training tool that enables military working dog teams to sharpen their combat readiness, ensuring they can confidently engage threats and protect personnel in high-risk environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)