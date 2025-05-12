Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring Our Defenders [Image 3 of 6]

    Honoring Our Defenders

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Caesar Reyna, 51st Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, is struck during a baton training drill as part of a Law Enforcement Display in recognition of 2025 National Police Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 15, 2025. The use of the bodysuit and baton training equips defenders with non-lethal force options, enabling them to control and de-escalate high-threat situations safely and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 01:02
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, Honoring Our Defenders [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SFS
    NationalPoliceWeek
    DefenderStrong
    HonorServeProtect
    DefendersOfTheForce

