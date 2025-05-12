Honoring Our Defenders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Caesar Reyna, 51st Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, is struck during a baton training drill as part of a Law Enforcement Display in recognition of 2025 National Police Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 15, 2025. The use of the bodysuit and baton training equips defenders with non-lethal force options, enabling them to control and de-escalate high-threat situations safely and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)