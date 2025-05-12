Honoring Our Defenders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea Air Force Korean Military Police explain self defence to an attendee during the Law Enforcement Display for the 2025 National Police Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 15, 2025. ROKAF Military Police train with edged-weapon scenarios to sharpen their self-defense capabilities, ensuring they can respond with precision and control against armed threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)