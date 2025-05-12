Honoring Our Defenders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An L3 Harris T7 multi-mission robotic system lifts a simulated grenade during a Law Enforcement Display in recognition of 2025 National Police Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 15, 2025. The robotic system provides explosive ordnance disposal teams with unmatched precision, strength, and remote capability, allowing them to safely neutralize threats in the most dangerous environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)