Honoring Our Defenders

An L3 Harris T7 multi-mission robotic system hands a simulated grenade to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Vincent Canazos, 51st Security Forces Squadron physical security non-commissioned officer in charge, during a Law Enforcement Display in recognition of 2025 National Police Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 15, 2025. The robotic system enhances operator safety and effectiveness across EOD, HAZMAT, and tactical response missions through advanced haptic controls and rugged mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)