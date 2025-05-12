Honoring Our Defenders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

John K, singer, records a military working dog demonstration during aLaw Enforcement Display in recognition of 2025 National Police Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 15, 2025. Military Working Dogs are a vital force multiplier, trained to detect threats, apprehend suspects, and protect service members with unwavering loyalty and precision. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)