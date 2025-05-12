John K, singer, records a military working dog demonstration during aLaw Enforcement Display in recognition of 2025 National Police Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 15, 2025. Military Working Dogs are a vital force multiplier, trained to detect threats, apprehend suspects, and protect service members with unwavering loyalty and precision. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)
|05.15.2025
|05.16.2025 01:02
|9039773
|250515-F-MU509-1048
|5634x4024
|1.1 MB
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
This work, Honoring Our Defenders [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.