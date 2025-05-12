Undercarriage

U.S. Army Spc. Austin S. Cloud, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist with the 206th Transportation Company, works on the brakes of a tractor truck for training May 3, 2025, during Operation Guardian Response at Camp Atterbury, Ind. The multi-week event helps Soldiers develop their skills in dealing with real-world chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear emergencies. The 206th Transportation Company is a Reserve unit based in Opelika, Ala. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte)
