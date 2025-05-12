Teaching and doing

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Javonte R. Scott, a mechanic with the 206th Transportation Company, teaches a class about the brakes of a tractor truck May 3, 2025, during Operation Guardian Response at Camp Atterbury, Ind. The multi-week event helps Soldiers develop their skills in dealing with real-world chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear emergencies. The 206th Transportation Company is a Reserve unit based in Opelika, Ala. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 22:34
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
    Hometown: COLUMBUS, GEORGIA, US
    annual training
    CBRN
    Army Reserve
    206th Transportation Company
    Operation Guardian Response

