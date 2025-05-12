U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Javonte R. Scott, a mechanic with the 206th Transportation Company, teaches a class about the brakes of a tractor truck May 3, 2025, during Operation Guardian Response at Camp Atterbury, Ind. The multi-week event helps Soldiers develop their skills in dealing with real-world chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear emergencies. The 206th Transportation Company is a Reserve unit based in Opelika, Ala. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 22:34
|Photo ID:
|9037368
|VIRIN:
|250503-A-VX503-1828
|Resolution:
|4500x3126
|Size:
|8.77 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
|Hometown:
|COLUMBUS, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Teaching and doing [Image 7 of 7], by MSG Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.