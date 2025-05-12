Teaching and doing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Javonte R. Scott, a mechanic with the 206th Transportation Company, teaches a class about the brakes of a tractor truck May 3, 2025, during Operation Guardian Response at Camp Atterbury, Ind. The multi-week event helps Soldiers develop their skills in dealing with real-world chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear emergencies. The 206th Transportation Company is a Reserve unit based in Opelika, Ala. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte)