Strapping it down

U.S. Army Spc. William L. Johnson, a truck driver with the 206th Transportation Company, stands atop a load of medical supplies as he helps secure it May 4, 2025, at the Camp Atterbury Central Receiving and Shipping Point during Operation Guardian Response. The Reserve unit, which is based in Opelika, Ala., spent the multi-week exercise hauling supplies and equipment around south Indiana. Operation Guardian Response involved service members training to react to chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear emergencies. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte)