    Strapping it down [Image 6 of 7]

    Strapping it down

    CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Spc. William L. Johnson, a truck driver with the 206th Transportation Company, stands atop a load of medical supplies as he helps secure it May 4, 2025, at the Camp Atterbury Central Receiving and Shipping Point during Operation Guardian Response. The Reserve unit, which is based in Opelika, Ala., spent the multi-week exercise hauling supplies and equipment around south Indiana. Operation Guardian Response involved service members training to react to chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear emergencies. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte)

    This work, Strapping it down [Image 7 of 7], by MSG Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    annual training
    CBRN
    Army Reserve
    206th Transportation Company
    Operation Guardian Response

