    Getting ready to roll [Image 7 of 7]

    CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    642nd Regional Support Group

    Reserve Soldiers with the 206th Transportation Company secure a load of medical supplies May 4, 2025, during Operation Guardian Response in south Indiana. The unit ran missions throughout the area of operation, hauling important supplies and equipment to the various bases involved in the exercise.
    Thousands of Reserve, National Guard, and Active Duty troops participated in Guardian Response, which involved service members facing simulated chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear emergencies. When not running missions, the transportation Soldiers practiced their mechanical skills on their vehicles, conducting maintenance checks and classes. The 206th Transportation Company is based in Opelika, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 22:34
    Photo ID: 9037373
    VIRIN: 250504-A-VX503-1332
    Resolution: 5865x3966
    Size: 12.19 MB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
    Hometown: OPELIKA, ALABAMA, US
    annual training
    CBRN
    Army Reserve
    206th Transportation Company
    Operation Guardian Response

