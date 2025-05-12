Getting ready to roll

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Reserve Soldiers with the 206th Transportation Company secure a load of medical supplies May 4, 2025, during Operation Guardian Response in south Indiana. The unit ran missions throughout the area of operation, hauling important supplies and equipment to the various bases involved in the exercise.

Thousands of Reserve, National Guard, and Active Duty troops participated in Guardian Response, which involved service members facing simulated chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear emergencies. When not running missions, the transportation Soldiers practiced their mechanical skills on their vehicles, conducting maintenance checks and classes. The 206th Transportation Company is based in Opelika, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte)