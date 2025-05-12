Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guiding hand [Image 5 of 7]

    CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Hyrum Anderson, a platoon sergeant with the 890th Inland Cargo Transfer Company, guides the loading of medical supplies onto trucks that will deliver them to locations within Operation Guardian Response in south Indiana on May 4, 2025. The Central Receiving and Shipping Point at Camp Atterbury, Ind., serves as the hub for vehicles and supplies at this year’s multi-week training event. Thousands of Reserve, National Guard, and Active Duty troops participated in Guardian Response, which involved service members facing simulated chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear emergencies. The 890th Inland Cargo Transfer Company is a Reserve unit based in Logan, Utah. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte)

    This work, Guiding hand [Image 7 of 7], by MSG Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

