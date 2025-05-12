Learning by doing

U.S. Army Spc. Samuel D. Taylor, a motor transport operator with the 206th Transportation Company, practices mechanical brake work May 3, 2025, as part of his training during Operation Guardian Response at Camp Atterbury, Ind. The unit, based in Opelika, Ala., hauled cargo and equipment throughout the operational area in south Indiana. The annual exercise allowed troops to develop their skills in dealing with real-world chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear emergencies. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 22:34
|Photo ID:
|9037366
|VIRIN:
|250503-A-VX503-1761
|Resolution:
|4311x2905
|Size:
|7.91 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
|Hometown:
|COLUMBUS, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
