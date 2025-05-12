Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Learning by doing [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Learning by doing

    CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Spc. Samuel D. Taylor, a motor transport operator with the 206th Transportation Company, practices mechanical brake work May 3, 2025, as part of his training during Operation Guardian Response at Camp Atterbury, Ind. The unit, based in Opelika, Ala., hauled cargo and equipment throughout the operational area in south Indiana. The annual exercise allowed troops to develop their skills in dealing with real-world chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear emergencies. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 22:34
    Photo ID: 9037366
    VIRIN: 250503-A-VX503-1761
    Resolution: 4311x2905
    Size: 7.91 MB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
    Hometown: COLUMBUS, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Learning by doing [Image 7 of 7], by MSG Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Learning by doing
    Undercarriage
    Teaching and doing
    Loading up
    Guiding hand
    Strapping it down
    Getting ready to roll

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    annual training
    CBRN
    Army Reserve
    206th Transportation Company
    Operation Guardian Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download