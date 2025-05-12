Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PISAJ-20 participants attend U.S. Army Armor School graduation [Image 6 of 6]

    PISAJ-20 participants attend U.S. Army Armor School graduation

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class ShaTyra Reed-Cox 

    U.S. Army South

    A Colombian army (COLAR) drill sergeant observes U.S. Army drill sergeants during the graduation ceremony for armor crewmembers during a visit to Fort Benning, Ga., May 8, 2025. The opportunity to witness the transformation of recruits into disciplined Soldiers gave the drill sergeant a firsthand look at how the U.S. Army leverages structure, consistency, and leadership to produce a ready force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. First Class ShaTyra Cox)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    VIRIN: 250508-A-OT530-1384
    leadership
    Graduation
    Colombian Army
    OSUT
    PISAJ

