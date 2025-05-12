PISAJ-20 participants attend U.S. Army Armor School graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Colombian army (COLAR) drill sergeant observes U.S. Army drill sergeants during the graduation ceremony for armor crewmembers during a visit to Fort Benning, Ga., May 8, 2025. The opportunity to witness the transformation of recruits into disciplined Soldiers gave the drill sergeant a firsthand look at how the U.S. Army leverages structure, consistency, and leadership to produce a ready force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. First Class ShaTyra Cox)