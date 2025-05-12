PISAJ-20 participants attend U.S. Army Armor School graduation

A Colombian army (COLAR) drill sergeant observes U.S. Army drill sergeants during the graduation ceremony for armor crewmembers during a visit to Fort Benning, Ga., May 8, 2025. The opportunity to witness the transformation of recruits into disciplined Soldiers gave the drill sergeant a firsthand look at how the U.S. Army leverages structure, consistency, and leadership to produce a ready force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. First Class ShaTyra Cox)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 13:38
|Photo ID:
|9036111
|VIRIN:
|250508-A-OT530-1384
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
