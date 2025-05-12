PISAJ-20 participants attend U.S. Army Armor School graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Colombian army (COLAR) drill sergeant salutes the American Flag during the graduation ceremony for U.S. Army armor crewmembers during their visit to Fort Benning, Ga., May 8, 2025. The opportunity to witness the transformation of recruits into disciplined Soldiers gave the COLAR drill sergeant a firsthand look at how the U.S. Army leverages structure, consistency, and leadership to produce a ready force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. First Class ShaTyra Cox)