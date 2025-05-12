PISAJ-20 participants attend U.S. Army Armor School graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Colombian army sergeants major attend the graduation ceremony for U.S. Army armor crewmembers during their visit to Fort Benning, Ga., for Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ-20), May 8, 2025. The opportunity to witness the transformation of recruits into disciplined Soldiers gave the PISAJ-20 delegation a firsthand look at how the U.S. Army leverages structure, consistency, and leadership to produce a ready force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. First Class ShaTyra Cox)