PISAJ-20 participants attend U.S. Army Armor School graduation

Colombian army sergeants major attend the graduation ceremony for U.S. Army armor crewmembers during their visit to Fort Benning, Ga., for Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ-20), May 8, 2025. The opportunity to witness the transformation of recruits into disciplined Soldiers gave the PISAJ-20 delegation a firsthand look at how the U.S. Army leverages structure, consistency, and leadership to produce a ready force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. First Class ShaTyra Cox)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 13:38
|Photo ID:
|9036104
|VIRIN:
|250508-A-OT530-4852
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
