    PISAJ-20 participants attend U.S. Army Armor School graduation [Image 5 of 6]

    PISAJ-20 participants attend U.S. Army Armor School graduation

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class ShaTyra Reed-Cox 

    U.S. Army South

    Colombian army sergeants major attend the graduation ceremony for U.S. Army armor crewmembers during their visit to Fort Benning, Ga., for Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ-20), May 8, 2025. The opportunity to witness the transformation of recruits into disciplined Soldiers gave the PISAJ-20 delegation a firsthand look at how the U.S. Army leverages structure, consistency, and leadership to produce a ready force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. First Class ShaTyra Cox)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 13:38
    Photo ID: 9036109
    VIRIN: 250508-A-OT530-2205
    Resolution: 6268x4157
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PISAJ-20 participants attend U.S. Army Armor School graduation [Image 6 of 6], by SFC ShaTyra Reed-Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    leadership
    Graduation
    Colombian Army
    OSUT
    PISAJ

