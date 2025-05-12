Army Kicks Off LANPAC, Reaffirms Indo-Pacific Resolve

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Josh Green, governor of Hawaii, welcomes attendees to the Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exhibition 2025 in Honolulu, May 13, 2025, emphasizing the state’s strategic importance and commitment to regional stability and defense cooperation. LANPAC Symposium and Exposition is the premier forum for land power discussions in the Indo-Pacific region. Hosted by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) and supported by U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), LANPAC 2025 brings together representatives from more than 30 Indo-Pacific nations, including a dozen Chiefs of Armies, to address critical security challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alfaro)