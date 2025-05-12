Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Kicks Off LANPAC, Reaffirms Indo-Pacific Resolve [Image 1 of 5]

    Army Kicks Off LANPAC, Reaffirms Indo-Pacific Resolve

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Gen. Robert B. Brown, U.S. Army (Ret.), president and CEO of the Association of the United States Army, delivers opening remarks at Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exhibition 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 13, 2025, emphasizing the strategic importance of land power in the Indo-Pacific. LANPAC Symposium and Exposition is the premier forum for land power discussions in the Indo-Pacific region. Hosted by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) and supported by U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), LANPAC 2025 brings together representatives from more than 30 Indo-Pacific nations, including a dozen Chiefs of Armies, to address critical security challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alfaro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 22:32
    Photo ID: 9034622
    VIRIN: 250513-A-GS967-8725
    Resolution: 7134x4758
    Size: 14.75 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Kicks Off LANPAC, Reaffirms Indo-Pacific Resolve [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Perla Alfaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #IndoPacificSecurity
    #LANPAC2025
    #PartnershipsForPeace
    #PrevailingThroughLandpower
    #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific #Lethality #Readiness #Modernization #Partnership #People #Prevail

