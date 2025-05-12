Army Kicks Off LANPAC, Reaffirms Indo-Pacific Resolve

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kahu Ramsay Taum from the Life Enhancement Institute of the Pacific delivers a traditional Hawaiian blessing during the opening ceremony of the Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exhibition 2025 in Honolulu on May 13, 2025, offering a cultural welcome and setting the tone for the event. LANPAC Symposium and Exposition is the premier forum for land power discussions in the Indo-Pacific region. Hosted by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) and supported by U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), LANPAC 2025 brings together representatives from more than 30 Indo-Pacific nations, including a dozen Chiefs of Armies, to address critical security challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alfaro)