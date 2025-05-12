Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Kicks Off LANPAC, Reaffirms Indo-Pacific Resolve [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army Kicks Off LANPAC, Reaffirms Indo-Pacific Resolve

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Kahu Ramsay Taum from the Life Enhancement Institute of the Pacific delivers a traditional Hawaiian blessing during the opening ceremony of the Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exhibition 2025 in Honolulu on May 13, 2025, offering a cultural welcome and setting the tone for the event. LANPAC Symposium and Exposition is the premier forum for land power discussions in the Indo-Pacific region. Hosted by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) and supported by U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), LANPAC 2025 brings together representatives from more than 30 Indo-Pacific nations, including a dozen Chiefs of Armies, to address critical security challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alfaro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 22:31
    Photo ID: 9034623
    VIRIN: 250513-A-GS967-2085
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 15.48 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Kicks Off LANPAC, Reaffirms Indo-Pacific Resolve [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Perla Alfaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Kicks Off LANPAC, Reaffirms Indo-Pacific Resolve
    Army Kicks Off LANPAC, Reaffirms Indo-Pacific Resolve
    Army Kicks Off LANPAC, Reaffirms Indo-Pacific Resolve
    Army Kicks Off LANPAC, Reaffirms Indo-Pacific Resolve
    Army Kicks Off LANPAC, Reaffirms Indo-Pacific Resolve

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #IndoPacificSecurity
    #LANPAC2025
    #PartnershipsForPeace
    #PrevailingThroughLandpower
    #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific #Lethality #Readiness #Modernization #Partnership #People #Prevail

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download