Army Kicks Off LANPAC, Reaffirms Indo-Pacific Resolve

Kahu Ramsay Taum from the Life Enhancement Institute of the Pacific delivers a traditional Hawaiian blessing during the opening ceremony of the Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exhibition 2025 in Honolulu on May 13, 2025, offering a cultural welcome and setting the tone for the event. LANPAC Symposium and Exposition is the premier forum for land power discussions in the Indo-Pacific region. Hosted by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) and supported by U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), LANPAC 2025 brings together representatives from more than 30 Indo-Pacific nations, including a dozen Chiefs of Armies, to address critical security challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alfaro)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 22:30
|Photo ID:
|9034629
|VIRIN:
|250513-A-GS967-6228
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|15.03 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
