Army Kicks Off LANPAC, Reaffirms Indo-Pacific Resolve

Gen. Ronald P. Clark, commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, speaks at the Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exhibition 2025 in Honolulu, May 13, 2025, highlighting the critical role of land forces in maintaining deterrence, readiness, and integrated operations across the Indo-Pacific region. LANPAC Symposium and Exposition is the premier forum for land power discussions in the Indo-Pacific region. Hosted by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) and supported by U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), LANPAC 2025 brings together representatives from more than 30 Indo-Pacific nations, including a dozen Chiefs of Armies, to address critical security challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alfaro)

HONOLULU — U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) kicked off the 2025 LANPAC Symposium with a message of unity, innovation, and resolve amid rising global challenges on Tuesday, May 13.



“Landpower provides the positional advantage. It delivers the persistent presence and partnerships that allow us to deter aggression,” said Army retired Gen. Robert Brown, president and CEO of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA). “Even in a theater named after two oceans, what happens on land most often determines strategic outcomes.”



AUSA hosts the event to bring together Indo-Pacific military leaders, government officials, and industry partners, emphasizing the essential role of land forces in maintaining regional stability and integrated deterrence.



Gen. Ronald P. Clark, commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, welcomed attendees by reaffirming the Indo-Pacific as a strategic priority and highlighting the importance of joint and multinational cooperation.



“The theme this year is prevailing through land power,” Clark said, underscoring the Army’s emphasis on deterrence through readiness and partnership. “We campaign forward throughout the region for the purpose of preventing war.”



Speakers at the opening ceremony reinforced the symposium’s theme—Prevailing through Landpower—by focusing on USARPAC’s efforts to strengthen alliances, build readiness, and lead in the Indo-Pacific.



USARPAC commands more than 107,000 Soldiers and Civilians across the region, providing the landpower advantage the Joint Force depends on.



From jungle training to arctic operations, USARPAC strengthens interoperability, supports missile defense and sustainment operations, and reinforces its role as the region’s security partner of choice.



“We here in Hawaii recognize the incredible value of our geopolitical position,” said Hawaii Gov. Josh Green. “It’s an important place to train to build our future, and I’m totally committed to working with these good leaders to make sure that the future is stable for our region.”



Now in its 12th year, LANPAC continues to bring together allies, partners and defense leaders to build trust, exchange ideas and reaffirm the Army’s enduring commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.



As the symposium continues, discussions will explore how landpower supports integrated deterrence in a complex and contested region. Topics include joint force readiness, multinational training, and ways to strengthen resilience and capability alongside allies and partners.



USARPAC’s forward presence across the Indo-Pacific remains critical—enabling the Army to train, transform, adapt and foster trust and operational cohesion among the Joint Force, allies, and partners, while reinforcing peace through strength.