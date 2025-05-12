Army Kicks Off LANPAC, Reaffirms Indo-Pacific Resolve

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. Ronald P. Clark, commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, speaks at the Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exhibition 2025 in Honolulu, May 13, 2025, highlighting the critical role of land forces in maintaining deterrence, readiness, and integrated operations across the Indo-Pacific region. LANPAC Symposium and Exposition is the premier forum for land power discussions in the Indo-Pacific region. Hosted by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) and supported by U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), LANPAC 2025 brings together representatives from more than 30 Indo-Pacific nations, including a dozen Chiefs of Armies, to address critical security challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alfaro)